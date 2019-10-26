BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 865 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $176.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.82. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.45 and a 12-month high of $177.70.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.7669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

