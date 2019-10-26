BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,375 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,225 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 996.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893,238 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

