BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 10,420 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.96.

NYSE T opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

