BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $159,444.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,157.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $77,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of BMTC opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

