BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $975,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,106 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 89,771 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 30,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of COP stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.82.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.