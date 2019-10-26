Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $68.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BC. B. Riley set a $74.00 target price on shares of Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE BC opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $60.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 63.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 95.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.