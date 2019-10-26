Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $59.17 and last traded at $57.05, with a volume of 248496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.54.

The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley set a $74.00 target price on Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brunswick from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

In other news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Brunswick by 63.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 95.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $124,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Brunswick Company Profile (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

