Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

BIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 340.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 200,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,008,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,298,000 after buying an additional 1,097,680 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 858.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 104,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

