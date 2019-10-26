Brokerages Set Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Target Price at $26.36

Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

VIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.80 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.10 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,932,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,181,000 after purchasing an additional 221,386 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonica Brasil stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Telefonica Brasil has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 16.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

