Brokerages Set Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Price Target at $20.00

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

OXFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.15. 85,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,425. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Oxford Immunotec Global has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $18.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 208.48%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $59,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $983,000. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 176,377 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.