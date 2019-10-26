Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT at $32.04

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBH. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

KB Home stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,572. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. KB Home has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $37.40.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 220,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,900 shares of company stock worth $8,258,484. 7.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,244,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,142,000 after buying an additional 169,523 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after buying an additional 2,505,382 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KB Home by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after buying an additional 171,242 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 804.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 431,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 483,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after buying an additional 58,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

