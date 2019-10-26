Brokerages Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Price Target at $47.79

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.21.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 805.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.