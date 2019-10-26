Brokerages Set BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target at $18.14

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

BPMP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE BPMP traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $14.88. 106,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 122.39%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.336 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,595,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,091,000 after purchasing an additional 430,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.