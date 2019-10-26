Brokerages Set AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target at $68.78

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $51.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

ALRM traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,956. AlarmCom has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 98.00%. The business had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

