Brokerages Set ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. MKM Partners lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ADTN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 261,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,732. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.74 million, a P/E ratio of -19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.24.

In other ADTRAN news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $60,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,361,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

