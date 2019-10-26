Brokerages Set $26.00 Target Price for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Twin River Worldwide’s rating score has declined by 16.5% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Twin River Worldwide an industry rank of 213 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TRWH. Cowen began coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Twin River Worldwide stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 69,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Twin River Worldwide has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

In other Twin River Worldwide news, insider Stephen H. Capp purchased 9,000 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin River Worldwide (TRWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.