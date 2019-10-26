Brokerages Expect SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.32). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $28.62.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Squinto acquired 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $4,950,000.00. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

