Brokerages Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.59 Billion

Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce sales of $9.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.67 billion and the lowest is $9.49 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $9.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $36.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.70 billion to $36.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $38.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.70 billion to $38.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.80.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 18,092.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 131.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,006 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 547,493 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $171.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,712. The company has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.66. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

