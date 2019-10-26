Brokerages Expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to Announce $2.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will report $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.58. Home Depot reported earnings of $2.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.74 to $11.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,574 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,884,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,041.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $141,496,000 after purchasing an additional 614,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,863. The company has a market capitalization of $256.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.51. Home Depot has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $238.99.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

