Brokerages Expect Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $22.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cumulus Media an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on Cumulus Media and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,834. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.53. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $279.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sp Signal Manager, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.8% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,624 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 16.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 23.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at $251,000.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

