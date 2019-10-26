Brokerages Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will announce sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.51 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $16.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.91 billion to $16.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $17.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.33%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CORE shares. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.