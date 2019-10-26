Brokerages Expect Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander Brasil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Banco Santander Brasil reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banco Santander Brasil.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 465,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 98,211 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 61,748 shares during the period. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.