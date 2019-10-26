Brokerages Anticipate Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viacom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.79. Viacom reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Viacom will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viacom.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIAB. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Viacom from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 price objective on Viacom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of VIAB stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Viacom has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Viacom by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Viacom by 1,788.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viacom during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Viacom by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Viacom by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

