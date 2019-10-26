Brokerages Anticipate Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Proofpoint posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 987 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $115,508.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $2,334,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,544 shares of company stock worth $8,861,107. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 38.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 266,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 74,276 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 23.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth $1,130,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 3.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFPT opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. Proofpoint has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.69.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

