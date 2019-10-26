Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post $5.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.40 billion. Netflix reported sales of $4.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $20.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.89 billion to $25.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. Netflix’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.11.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total transaction of $15,685,926.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,269 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,926.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,702 shares of company stock worth $38,290,015 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,746,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,984,485. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.07. Netflix has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The company has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

