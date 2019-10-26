Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $4.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

LINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $40,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.45 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.