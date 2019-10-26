Brokerages Anticipate Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Genie Energy an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

GNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE:GNE opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $206.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.38. Genie Energy has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.98.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $61.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genie Energy will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Courter purchased 56,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $397,109.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 313,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 18.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 453.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genie Energy (GNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.