Brokerages Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Post $2.05 EPS

Brokerages expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.61. First Solar reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 318.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cfra cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,339,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,903. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $187,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,284. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $91,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

