Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Fidus Investment reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 52.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

In other Fidus Investment news, insider Shelby E. Sherard purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,392.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,507.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 45,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 122.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 79,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,828 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,359 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 93,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $360.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

