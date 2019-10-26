Brokerages Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 1.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHCT. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.41.

NYSE CHCT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. 79,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a market cap of $900.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.71. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,570,000 after acquiring an additional 75,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 140,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 480,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 88,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

