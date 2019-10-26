Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.18 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard purchased 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 54.8% in the second quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,037 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 131.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,012,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,272 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.