British Land (LON:BLND) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

BLND has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 587.15 ($7.67).

British Land stock opened at GBX 614 ($8.02) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 573.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 552.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 465.30 ($6.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 649 ($8.48).

In other news, insider William Jackson acquired 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 562 ($7.34) per share, for a total transaction of £11,211.90 ($14,650.33). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,052 shares of company stock worth $1,151,015.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

