Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.98. 10,931,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,522,146. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

