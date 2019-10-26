Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $87.01. 207,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,003. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $93.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.85. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 102.81%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 25.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 96.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

