Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 25.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradata by 239.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDC opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teradata to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

