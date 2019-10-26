Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 8,057 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 375.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,651,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,081,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Insperity by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after acquiring an additional 296,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,768,000 after acquiring an additional 296,926 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $262,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,326,000.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $248,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,253 shares of company stock worth $1,024,909. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on Insperity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.25.

Shares of NSP opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.67. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $144.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 136.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

