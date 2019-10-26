Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 3,149 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 159.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Delek US alerts:

In other news, EVP Louis Labella sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.49.

NYSE:DK opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.