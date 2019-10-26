Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 1,051 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 15.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AMN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In other news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 45,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $2,295,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.06 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.