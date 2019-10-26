Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

NYSE LAD opened at $156.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.76 and its 200 day moving average is $121.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $159.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $11,268,867.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $97,445.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,106 shares of company stock worth $12,081,767. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.30.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.