Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,400 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 707,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 284,234 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 85,443 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $82.89 and a twelve month high of $130.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.63, for a total value of $482,936.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,707.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deon Stander sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $1,164,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,321.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,990 shares of company stock worth $2,783,601 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.40.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.