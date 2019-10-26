Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $840,000 Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $65,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 597,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,915,000 after buying an additional 69,187 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Clorox by 9.2% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $2,373,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $1,608,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Shares of CLX opened at $151.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. Clorox Co has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $167.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.73 and its 200-day moving average is $154.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

