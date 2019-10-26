Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Acquires 471 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average is $77.45.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

