Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chubb by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,027,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.65. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

