Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Securities

National Securities began coverage on shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boxlight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boxlight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.08.

NASDAQ:BOXL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 88,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 5.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. Boxlight has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. Research analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the second quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 319.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 188.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 242,393 shares in the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

