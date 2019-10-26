BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 240,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 32.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 223.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

