Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Booking from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,087.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $12.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,055.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,081.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,002.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,885.89. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 102.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 633.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 22 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

