Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Booking by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Booking by 633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 22 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,087.41.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,055.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,606.27 and a 52-week high of $2,081.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,002.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,885.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.