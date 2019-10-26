Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BOO. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boohoo Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 298.33 ($3.90).

Boohoo Group stock traded up GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 272.30 ($3.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. Boohoo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 146.40 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 288.60 ($3.77). The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 267.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.14.

In other news, insider Brian Small purchased 20,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £46,200 ($60,368.48).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

