Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) will report $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.68. Boise Cascade posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

In other Boise Cascade news, insider Stewart David acquired 196,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $45,276.00. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $118,054.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $873,252.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.89. 178,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,342. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

