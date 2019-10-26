Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives Media Impact Score of -3.79

News articles about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have trended very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a news impact score of -3.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Boeing stock opened at $339.83 on Friday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boeing will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $416.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.82.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

